Blessings in a strain: DNA Genetics' Kosher Kush seeds develop your go-to evening buds. This award-winning cultivar, with Best Indica titles from the 2010 and 2011 Cannabis Cups and first place at the 2012 Medical Cannabis Cup, has divine traits. Experience an initial uplift that breathes positivity and cheerfulness, elevating your mood. Then, it seamlessly transforms into a relaxing full-body stone, perfect for unwinding. Kosher Kush also excels at relieving pain and stress, offering a heavy-hitting, sedating effect ideal for relaxation after a long day.

Taste explosion

Kosher Kush seeds produce delicious buds. These dense, aromatic flowers, covered in vibrant orange hairs, emit fresh lemon and citrus scents blended with an earthy aroma and hints of sweet fruits. It's an explosion of color and flavor that captivates and amazes.

Kosher Kush Feminized Seeds Review

STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS



Feelings: Uplifted, talkative, creative, relaxed

Helps with: Pain, stress, insomnia

Flowering time: 9–10 weeks

Yield: 16–19 oz./m²



Kosher Kush, born from crossing the OG Kush, has an impressive THC level of 22%. These seeds grow buds that initiate a surge of uplifting sensations—positivity, creativity, and enhanced focus—ideal for social gatherings. As the initial euphoria gently fades, feelings transition into a soothing full-body relaxation that relieves pain and stress.

Flavor masterpiece

Legendary Kosher Kush seeds from DNA Genetics promise flowers with an outstanding mix of flavors, thanks to the dominant terpenes—limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene. As you inhale, prepare for pine, lemon, and earthy aromas, culminating in a smooth and creamy exhale, much like enjoying a delightful dessert.

