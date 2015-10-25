About this product

We used DNA Genetics’ very own Lemon Skunk to create these unique cannabis softgels. Each Lemon Skunk Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. If it’s your first time, start with just one softgel (2.5 mg of THC) on the first day and see how you feel.



Lemon Skunk Softgels are available in:



2.5 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel

15 or 60 pills per container



10 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel

15 or 60 pills per container



REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming DNA Softgels.