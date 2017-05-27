About this product
3 Masterfully pre-rolled 0.5g joints containing DOJA 91K: an indica-dominant strain that delivers a high level of THC and minimal amounts of CBD.
Doja 91K is bred from the Chemdawg '91 crossed with the infamous Captain Krypt OG. Together this lineage creates a strain that emits a deep, dank terpene profile that includes caryophyllene and limonene. These medium-sized nugs have a pungent, classic earthy smell, with distinct floral and musky undertones.
About this strain
91 Krypt by DNA Genetics is a potent strain by many names. Bred from the Chemdawg ‘91 stock crossed with DNA’s famous Captain Krypt OG, this strain was created for high potency cannabis consumers. It emits a deep, dank terpene profile that fills the room with skunk and swampy earth. Enjoy 91 Krypt to stimulate appetite while harnessing full body relaxation.
About this brand
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.