20-26% THC & <0.1% CBD

3 Masterfully pre-rolled 0.5g joints containing DOJA 91K: an indica-dominant strain that delivers a high level of THC and minimal amounts of CBD.



Doja 91K is bred from the Chemdawg '91 crossed with the infamous Captain Krypt OG. Together this lineage creates a strain that emits a deep, dank terpene profile that includes caryophyllene and limonene. These medium-sized nugs have a pungent, classic earthy smell, with distinct floral and musky undertones.