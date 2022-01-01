About this product
1mL Cartridge
THC 76.0%
Made with genuine Lemon Margy flower, Doja Lemon Margy live resin features fresh citrus aromas accompanied by herbal undertones. Doja live resin is inspired by B.C. craft cultivation, using premium cannabis that’s gently flash frozen at harvest to capture the best aspects of the living plant at its prime. With full, uncompromised flavour, and elevated potency, Doja Lemon Margy Live Resin is a true-to-flower vape experience.
About this brand
DOJA
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis.
Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud.
Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.
