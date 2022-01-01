About this product
The perfect complement to your Dr. Dabber distillate cartridge, the 510 cartridge battery is specifically calibrated for our heating element, but can be used with any 510 threaded cartridge. Featuring 3 heat settings as well as a 15 second pre-heat mode, the 510 Cartridge Battery is a stylish, but functional addition to your distillate cartridges. Good for 40-50 uses on a charge, more than enough to handle a standard 500mg cartridge.
