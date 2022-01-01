The perfect complement to your Dr. Dabber distillate cartridge, the 510 cartridge battery is specifically calibrated for our heating element, but can be used with any 510 threaded cartridge. Featuring 3 heat settings as well as a 15 second pre-heat mode, the 510 Cartridge Battery is a stylish, but functional addition to your distillate cartridges. Good for 40-50 uses on a charge, more than enough to handle a standard 500mg cartridge.