About this product

Healing with medicinal plants is as old as mankind itself. The elderberry has been used for centuries to treat respiratory illnesses such as cold and flu. The use of cannabis for purposes of healing predates recorded history. It is also one of the 50 fundamental herbs in Chinese medicine. We created a concentrated elixir that combines all of their healing benefits.



INGREDIENTS:

Grain Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa and Indica Extract, Non-Pasteurized Wildflower and Clover Honey, Organic Elderberry, Organic Elderflower Extract, Bee Hive Extract, Echinacea Root Extract.



EACH 30ML BOTTLE CONTAINS:

6 servings (approx). THC and CBD extracted from 7g (approx) dried, decarboxylated Cannabis Sativa and Indica.