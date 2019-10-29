Customize your JarHeadz waterpipe kit to your heart's content. Choose your favorite color for each piece and elevate your smoking experience. JarHeadz are designed to be spill resistant to give you peace of mind. The detachable neck acts as a convenient filling spout, a splash preventer, and to drastically reduce spillage when knocked over. We 3D print JarHeadz ourselves with durable, dishwasher-safe PETG plastic. Never deal with the hassle of cleaning your pipe again. Simply put your disassembled JarHeadz kit in the dishwasher for easy and convenient cleaning.

No more ice headaches! It’s as easy as adding ice to a jar, and you’re ready to elevate whether you smoke, vape, or dab. We’re so confident in our kit’s chilling capability, with every kit we’re including a bonus vape adapter designed to fit the extremely popular CCell-style vape pen cartridges.

The JarHeadz lid is designed to stow away upside-down and hold the downstem and bowl, for both increased discretion and portability. Check out our spiral containers for even more portable personality!

The days of buying a whole new rig because one little piece breaks are over. All of the glass pieces in our kits are easily-replaced standardized parts.

If the jar breaks, any regular-mouth Ball mason jar will work with our JarHeadz adapter. We’ve even tested an authentic 1858 patented mason jar that still sealed!

If the borosilicate downstem or glass bowl break, don’t sweat it. It’s the same 19/14mm ground glass joint that is industry standard. Your local shop will have a compatible down-stem and bowl. We also stock replacement parts.

JarHeadz are proudly designed and manufactured in the USA!

Vape cartridges, batteries, and dab rig kit are sold separately.