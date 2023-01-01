About this product
The DubCharge V3 is a powerful and sleek 510 thread battery. This device has dual-port charging and pass-through charging, so you never have to miss a hit! With 4 different temperature settings, this battery will meet all your vaping needs!
Features:
Dual-port Charging: The DubCharge V3 Battery can be charged by a USB-C or a lightning port cable! We recommend to not to use more than one charger at a time!
Sesh Mode: With 15 seconds pre-heat mode, you can ensure a smooth and consistent pull each time. To activate pre-heat mode all you need to do is double click the battery! The DubCharge V3 Battery also comes with 15 seconds blinkers!
Pass-through Charging: DubCharge V3 Battery died? No worries, with our pass through charging never miss a hit! Just plug in a USB-C or Lightning Port cable!
Temp Control: The DubCharge V3 Battery has 4 distinct temps you can choose from. (2.5V, 3.0V, 3.5V, and 4.0V).
Battery Indicator: DubCharge V3 Battery will display three lights indicating the battery life. Green (100%-50%) Yellow (50%-25%) Red (25%-0%). The DubCharge V3 Battery has a 650 mAh battery, lasting up to 14 days, you and your friends can enjoy a relaxing time without worrying about a dead battery.
Auto Shut-Off: Keep wasting battery life? Worry no more! The DubCharge V3 Battery has a 15 minute auto shut-off feature!
*Please do not attempt to charge device with multiple chargers!
About this brand
DubCharge
At DubCharge, we innovate by manufacturing products that meet your needs. Emphasizing on design, quality and functionality, we keep your experience in mind and create the best products to pair with your lifestyle.