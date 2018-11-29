About this product
The plate kit is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V plates are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 40000 lb / 20 Ton
Heating plate size: 3 x 6 inch / 76 x 152 mm
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Timer range: 0 - 999 sec
Two channel heating: yes
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Power: 700 W
Product weight: 12.8 lbs / 5.8 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 6 months for controllers; 2 years for other parts
Discreet Packaging
