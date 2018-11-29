Dulytek® Retrofit Rosin Two Channel Heat Caged Plate Kit works with 10 to 20 ton hydraulic or pneumatic (air-operated) shop presses (not included) and comes with a compact temperature and timer controller. The kit is equipped with 3 by 6 insulated anodized aluminum plates capable of squashing up to an ounce (30 grams) of plant material per load at a low temperature offering high yields and exceptional flavor and aroma. The temperature/timer control module regulates heat plates separately and features magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press. This unit is perfect for people to take advantages of their shop presses to maximize their solventless yields, extract the highest quality materials, and press larger quantities at once.



The plate kit is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V plates are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: Up to 40000 lb / 20 Ton

Heating plate size: 3 x 6 inch / 76 x 152 mm

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Timer range: 0 - 999 sec

Two channel heating: yes

Voltage: 110 V / 220 V

Power: 700 W

Product weight: 12.8 lbs / 5.8 kg

Certifications: CE / RoHS

Limited warranty: 6 months for controllers; 2 years for other parts

Discreet Packaging



