Dulytek® Retrofit Rosin Heat Plate Kit is designed to work with 3 to 15 ton hydraulic or pneumatic shop presses and comes with 3 by 4 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press. This unit is perfect for people to take advantages of their shop presses to maximize their solventless yields, extract the highest quality materials, and press larger quantities at once.



The plate kit is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V plates are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: Up to 30000 lb / 15 Ton

Maximum ram diameter: 2.16 inch / 55 mm

Heating plate size: 3 x 4 inch / 76 x 102 mm

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Timer range: 0 - 999 sec

Voltage: 110 V / 220 V

Power: 610 W

Product weight: 12 lbs / 5.4 kg

Certifications: CE / RoHS

Limited warranty: 6 months for controllers; 2 years for other parts

