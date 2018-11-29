About this product
Each Pack Contains 50 Pre-Cut 10" x 7" Unrefined, Chlorine-Free Parchment Paper Sheets
Non-Stick; Hot-Plate Safe; Heat Resistant UP To 425°F - 450°F
Coated with Pure Eco-Friendly Silicone; Safe to Use with Scrapers
Grease and Moisture Resistant
Oven, Microwave, and Freezer Safe
A Must-Have Item for Solventless Wax Extraction
Made by Natural Materials; Reusable up to 2-4 times
Thickness: 20lbs / 30gsm
