Dulytek® 50-Sheet Unbleached Rosin Press Parchment Paper is a must-have item for rosin extraction. It is non-stick, heat resistant, fully compost-able, chlorine-free, and reusable up to 4 times. Feel free to use it when pressing rosin, baking, steaming, for wrapping food in place of foil and wax paper, or just fold it to make a DIY pastry bag.



Each Pack Contains 50 Pre-Cut 10" x 7" Unrefined, Chlorine-Free Parchment Paper Sheets

Non-Stick; Hot-Plate Safe; Heat Resistant UP To 425°F - 450°F

Coated with Pure Eco-Friendly Silicone; Safe to Use with Scrapers

Grease and Moisture Resistant

Oven, Microwave, and Freezer Safe

A Must-Have Item for Solventless Wax Extraction

Made by Natural Materials; Reusable up to 2-4 times

Thickness: 20lbs / 30gsm



