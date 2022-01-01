About this product
Technical Specifications:
Maximum press force: 10,000 lbs / 5 Tons
Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch
Heating plate material: Stainless steel
Maximum temperature: 300 °F
Power: 880 W
Current: 8 A
Voltage: 110 V
Product weight: 75 lb / 34 kg
Product dimensions: 18 x 17 x 11 inch / 46 x 43 x 28 cm
Package dimensions: 20 x 19.7 x 13.5 inch / 55 x 43 x 33 cm
Package weight with the product: 86 lb / 38 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 3 years for other parts
