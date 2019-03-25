About this product
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 8000 lbs / 4 tons
Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm
Maximum temperature: 356 °F / 180 °C
Power: 800 ~ 1800 W
Current: 7.3 ~ 16.3 A / 3.7 ~8.2 A
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Weight: 53 lb / 24 kg
Dimensions: 12 x 8 x 16 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm
Package dimensions: 16 x 11 x 18 inch / 40 x 28 x 46 cm
Package weight (with the product): 65 lb / 29.5 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2 years
Discreet Packaging
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.