Dulytek® DHP20 Rosin Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that consists of our powerful 20 Ton hydraulic machine and all essentials needed to begin pressing: a 2" x 6" rectangular pre-press form / mold for preparing your material, 2.5" x 6.5" filter bags of 3 mesh sizes (25, 100, and 160 microns, 60 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 7-piece tool kit, a non-stick silicone mat, a 4" x 6" cold plate, and four press magnet pins. The DHP20 press features 3" x 8" dual heating solid aluminum insulated plates, a two-channel temperature and timer controller, an easily replaceable oil-leak-free bottle jack, and a sturdy frame. With this kit, you don't have to guess about what other items you need to start pressing. Just prepare your precursor, set your press parameters, pump the cranking handle, set the timer, and, when the timer is up, remove your precious pressed material!



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications



Press Force: 40,000 lbs / 20 Ton

Plates: 8 x 3 inch / 203 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Temp. Range: 302 °F / 150 °C

Dimensions / Weight: 18 x 12 x 24 inch / 46 x 31 x 61 cm / 100 lbs / 45 kg

Pre-Press Mold Internal Dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm

Material: Anodized aluminum

Dimensions When Assembled: 6 x 2 x 1-3/4 inch / 150 x 50 x 44 mm

Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25 μm - 20 bags, 100 μm - 20 bags, and 160 μm - 20 bags; 60 bags total

Dimensions: 2.5" x 6.5" / 64 mm x 165 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel

Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass

Finger Gloves: 5 total; silicone

Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets

Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated

Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm

Material: Food-grade aluminum

Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



