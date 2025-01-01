About this product
Dulytek® DHP20 Rosin Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that consists of our powerful 20 Ton hydraulic machine and all essentials needed to begin pressing: a 2" x 6" rectangular pre-press form / mold for preparing your material, 2.5" x 6.5" filter bags of 3 mesh sizes (25, 100, and 160 microns, 60 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 7-piece tool kit, a non-stick silicone mat, a 4" x 6" cold plate, and four press magnet pins. The DHP20 press features 3" x 8" dual heating solid aluminum insulated plates, a two-channel temperature and timer controller, an easily replaceable oil-leak-free bottle jack, and a sturdy frame. With this kit, you don't have to guess about what other items you need to start pressing. Just prepare your precursor, set your press parameters, pump the cranking handle, set the timer, and, when the timer is up, remove your precious pressed material!
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications
Press Force: 40,000 lbs / 20 Ton
Plates: 8 x 3 inch / 203 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Temp. Range: 302 °F / 150 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 18 x 12 x 24 inch / 46 x 31 x 61 cm / 100 lbs / 45 kg
Pre-Press Mold Internal Dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum
Dimensions When Assembled: 6 x 2 x 1-3/4 inch / 150 x 50 x 44 mm
Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25 μm - 20 bags, 100 μm - 20 bags, and 160 μm - 20 bags; 60 bags total
Dimensions: 2.5" x 6.5" / 64 mm x 165 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass
Finger Gloves: 5 total; silicone
Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets
Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated
Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm
Material: Food-grade aluminum
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications
Press Force: 40,000 lbs / 20 Ton
Plates: 8 x 3 inch / 203 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Temp. Range: 302 °F / 150 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 18 x 12 x 24 inch / 46 x 31 x 61 cm / 100 lbs / 45 kg
Pre-Press Mold Internal Dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum
Dimensions When Assembled: 6 x 2 x 1-3/4 inch / 150 x 50 x 44 mm
Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25 μm - 20 bags, 100 μm - 20 bags, and 160 μm - 20 bags; 60 bags total
Dimensions: 2.5" x 6.5" / 64 mm x 165 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass
Finger Gloves: 5 total; silicone
Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets
Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated
Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm
Material: Food-grade aluminum
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Dulytek® DHP20 Rosin Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that consists of our powerful 20 Ton hydraulic machine and all essentials needed to begin pressing: a 2" x 6" rectangular pre-press form / mold for preparing your material, 2.5" x 6.5" filter bags of 3 mesh sizes (25, 100, and 160 microns, 60 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 7-piece tool kit, a non-stick silicone mat, a 4" x 6" cold plate, and four press magnet pins. The DHP20 press features 3" x 8" dual heating solid aluminum insulated plates, a two-channel temperature and timer controller, an easily replaceable oil-leak-free bottle jack, and a sturdy frame. With this kit, you don't have to guess about what other items you need to start pressing. Just prepare your precursor, set your press parameters, pump the cranking handle, set the timer, and, when the timer is up, remove your precious pressed material!
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications
Press Force: 40,000 lbs / 20 Ton
Plates: 8 x 3 inch / 203 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Temp. Range: 302 °F / 150 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 18 x 12 x 24 inch / 46 x 31 x 61 cm / 100 lbs / 45 kg
Pre-Press Mold Internal Dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum
Dimensions When Assembled: 6 x 2 x 1-3/4 inch / 150 x 50 x 44 mm
Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25 μm - 20 bags, 100 μm - 20 bags, and 160 μm - 20 bags; 60 bags total
Dimensions: 2.5" x 6.5" / 64 mm x 165 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass
Finger Gloves: 5 total; silicone
Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets
Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated
Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm
Material: Food-grade aluminum
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications
Press Force: 40,000 lbs / 20 Ton
Plates: 8 x 3 inch / 203 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Temp. Range: 302 °F / 150 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 18 x 12 x 24 inch / 46 x 31 x 61 cm / 100 lbs / 45 kg
Pre-Press Mold Internal Dimensions: 5-3/4 x 1-3/4 inch / 145 x 44 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum
Dimensions When Assembled: 6 x 2 x 1-3/4 inch / 150 x 50 x 44 mm
Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25 μm - 20 bags, 100 μm - 20 bags, and 160 μm - 20 bags; 60 bags total
Dimensions: 2.5" x 6.5" / 64 mm x 165 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass
Finger Gloves: 5 total; silicone
Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets
Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated
Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm
Material: Food-grade aluminum
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
Notice a problem?Report this item