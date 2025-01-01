About this product
Dulytek® DHP5 V5 Press Bundle is the ultimate all-in-one kit, providing everything you need to start pressing right out of the box. It includes the 5-ton hydraulic press along with essential tools and accessories for optimal results. The bundle features: a 2" x 1.5" rectangular pre-press mold, 2" x 4" mixed mesh size filter bags, 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 6-piece tool kit, a 6" x 4" cold plate, a non-stick silicone mat, and four press magnet pins. The DHP5 rosin press comes with a two-channel temperature and timer controller, a replaceable bottle jack with overpressure protection, and a sturdy, durable frame. Simply prepare your material, set the desired temperature and timer, pump the cranking handle to apply pressure, and once the timer goes off, remove your pressed product! This complete kit ensures you have everything you need to get started without the guesswork..
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications
Press Force: 10,000 lbs / 5 Ton
Plates: 3 x 4 inch / 76 x 102 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Temp. Range: up to 302 °F / 150 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 10 x 9 x 18 inch / 26 x 23 x 45 cm / 36 lb / 16.2 kg
Pre-Press Mold Internal Size: 2 x 1.25 inch / 51 x 32 mm
Dimensions: 2.25 x 1.5 x 1.5 inch / 57 x 38 x 38 mm
Material: Anodized aluminum
Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; food-grade silicone
Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets
Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated
Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm
Material: Food-grade aluminum
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
