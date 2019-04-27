About this product
Highlights for 2020 new DHP7 V4 press:
Driptek option available (the mount stand sold separately)
More precise two-channel temperature controller
Enhanced frame holding up to 12-ton force
Removable leak-free bottle jack for easy maintenance & replacement
Reinforced jack handle to add strength and durability
Upgraded power switch and wiring to make the circuit more reliable
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 14000 lbs / 7 Tons
Heating plate size: 6.0 x 2.5 inch / 152 x 64 mm
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Power: 420 W
Current: 3.8 A / 1.9 A
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Weight: 44 lbs / 20 kg
Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 17 inch / 28 x 25 x 43 cm
Package dimensions: 14 x 12 x 21 inch / 36 x 31 x 53 cm
Package weight (with the product): 44 lb / 20 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2 years
