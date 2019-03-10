About this product
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 1550 lbs / 750 kg
Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm
Maximum temperature: 450 °F / 232 °C
Timer range: 0 - 999 sec
Power: 600 W
Current: 5.5 A
Voltage: 110 V
Weight: 30 lbs / 13.6 kg
Product dimensions: 15 x 10 x 11 inch / 38.1 x 25.4 x 28 cm
Package dimensions: 18.5 x 13 x 14.2 inch / 47 x 33 x 36 cm
Package weight (with the product): 35 lbs / 15.9 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2-Year
