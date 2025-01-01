About this product
Dulytek® DM2 Personal Heat Press is another compact and lightweight manual model in our press line. It is somewhat similar to its predecessor, the DM800 model, but much more powerful (it generates up to 2 Ton of pressing force), with well aligned slightly larger 3 x 3 inch plates, and a complimentary table clamp that allows you to securely attach the press to any work surface for added stability.
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 4000 lbs / 2 Ton
Heating plate size: 3 x 3 inch / 76 x 76 mm
Plate thickness: 0.8 in / 20 mm
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Timer range: 0 - 999 sec
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Product dimensions: 10.3 x 6.3 x 13.8 in / 26.2 x 16 x 35 cm
Product weight: 25.3 lb / 11.5 kg
Gross weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg
Package dimensions: 12.7 x 8.7 x 16.1 in / 35 x 23.5 x 25 cm
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2-Year
Discreet Packaging
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 4000 lbs / 2 Ton
Heating plate size: 3 x 3 inch / 76 x 76 mm
Plate thickness: 0.8 in / 20 mm
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Timer range: 0 - 999 sec
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Product dimensions: 10.3 x 6.3 x 13.8 in / 26.2 x 16 x 35 cm
Product weight: 25.3 lb / 11.5 kg
Gross weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg
Package dimensions: 12.7 x 8.7 x 16.1 in / 35 x 23.5 x 25 cm
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2-Year
Discreet Packaging
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Dulytek® DM2 Personal Heat Press is another compact and lightweight manual model in our press line. It is somewhat similar to its predecessor, the DM800 model, but much more powerful (it generates up to 2 Ton of pressing force), with well aligned slightly larger 3 x 3 inch plates, and a complimentary table clamp that allows you to securely attach the press to any work surface for added stability.
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 4000 lbs / 2 Ton
Heating plate size: 3 x 3 inch / 76 x 76 mm
Plate thickness: 0.8 in / 20 mm
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Timer range: 0 - 999 sec
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Product dimensions: 10.3 x 6.3 x 13.8 in / 26.2 x 16 x 35 cm
Product weight: 25.3 lb / 11.5 kg
Gross weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg
Package dimensions: 12.7 x 8.7 x 16.1 in / 35 x 23.5 x 25 cm
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2-Year
Discreet Packaging
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 4000 lbs / 2 Ton
Heating plate size: 3 x 3 inch / 76 x 76 mm
Plate thickness: 0.8 in / 20 mm
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Timer range: 0 - 999 sec
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Product dimensions: 10.3 x 6.3 x 13.8 in / 26.2 x 16 x 35 cm
Product weight: 25.3 lb / 11.5 kg
Gross weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg
Package dimensions: 12.7 x 8.7 x 16.1 in / 35 x 23.5 x 25 cm
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2-Year
Discreet Packaging
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
Notice a problem?Report this item