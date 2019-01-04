About this product
The press is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 1350 lbs
Heating plate size: 2.5 x 3 inch / 64 x 76 mm
Maximum temperature: 356 °F / 180 °C
Timer range: 0 - 999 sec
Voltage: 110 V
Product weight: 10 lbs / 4.5 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 2 years for other parts
Discreet Packaging
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.