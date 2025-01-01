Dulytek® DM800 Rosin Heat Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that consists of our mini personal press machine and all essentials needed to start pressing: large cylinder pre-press mold for preparing your material, 2" x 3" nylon filter bags of 3 mesh sizes (25, 100, and 160 microns, 15 bags total), 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 6-piece wax tool kit, a non-stick silicone mat, and four press magnet pins. Despite being the most compact and lightweight model in our press line (under 10 pounds), this manual press can generate up to 1500 pounds force. Simply pull the lever and start your operation. The press features a sturdy construction, a locking lever mechanism, adjustable pressure knob, 2.5" x 3" dual heating insulated solid aluminum plates, two-channel temperature controls located at the back of the press, and a convenient carrying handle.



The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Press Force: 1500 lbs

Plates: 2.5 x 3 inch / 64 x 76 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Temp. Range: 356 °F / 180 °C

Weight: 10 lbs / 4.5 kg

Pre-Press Mold Internal Diameter: 7/8 x 3-1/2 inch / 22 x 90 mm

Material: Stainless steel

Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total

Dimensions: 2" x 3" / 51 mm x 76 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel

Lidded Jar: 3 ml, silicone

Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets

Material: 20lbs / 30gsm, silicone coated

Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



