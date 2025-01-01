Dulytek® Driptek (Driptech) Mount Stand is an optional attachment for the DHP7 rosin press (sold separately) that uses natural gravity to direct flow during pressing. The mount stand allows you to tilt your press up to 90 degrees and hold it in that position during press operation. The frame is not compatible with the early versions of the DHP7 model; it works with the V3 and V4 presses and later.



- Works with DHP7 Heat Press

- Saves Time; Convenient for Wax Collecting; Guaranteed to Work Properly

- Tilts up to 90 Degrees

- Sturdy Mount Stand Assembled in 5 Minutes



