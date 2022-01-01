About this product
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 10000 lbs / 5 Tons
Heating plate size: 3 x 4 inch / 76 x 102 mm
Maximum temperature: up to 302 °F / 150 °C
Power: 360 W
Current: 3.3 A / 1.65 A
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Weight: 31 lbs / 14.1 kg
Dimensions: 10 x 9 x 18 inch / 26 x 23 x 45 cm
Package dimensions: 14 x 13 x 22 inch / 36 x 32 x 55 cm
Package weight (with the product): 36 lb / 16.2 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2 years
