About this product
What's new with DHP20 press:
Leak-free removable bottle jack for easy maintenance & replacement
Upgraded precise two-channel temperature controller
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 40000 lbs / 20 Tons
Heating plate size: 8 x 3 inch / 203 x 76 mm
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Power: 825 W
Current: 7.5 A / 3.75 A
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Weight: 100 lbs / 45 kg
Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 24 inch / 46 x 31 x 61 cm
Package weight (with the product): 110 lb / 50 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 2 years for other parts
Discreet crate packaging.
