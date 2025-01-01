About this product
Dulytek® DW8000 Rosin Press Bundle is an all-in-one combo product that comprises the 4 Ton hybrid heat machine and all essentials needed to begin pressing: a cylinder pre-press mold to prepare your material, 2" x 4" mixed mesh size filter bags, 10" x 7" pre-cut parchment paper set, 6-piece tool kit, a 6" x 4" cold plate, a non-stick silicone mat, and four press magnet pins. The DW8000 itself features 3" x 5" dual heating solid aluminum insulated plates, a two-channel temperature and timer controller, and a sturdy frame. With this kit, you don't have to guess about what other items you need to start pressing. Just prepare your precursor, set press parameters, push a button, and, when the timer is up, collect the processed product!
The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications
Press Force: 8,000 lbs / 4 Ton
Plates: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum
Temp. Range: 356 °F / 180 °C
Dimensions / Weight: 12.2 x 7.9 x 15.7 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm / 53 lb / 24 kg
Pre-Press Mold Internal Diameter: 7/8 in / 22 mm
Shaft Height: 3-1/2 in / 90 mm
Dimensions: 4-2/3 x 1-2/9 in/ 116 x 30 mm
Filter Bags Mesh Sizes / Quantity: 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total
Dimensions: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm
Material: 100% Nylon
Tools: 5 double ended; stainless steel
Lidded Jar: 3 ml; food-grade silicone
Parchment paper Size / Quantity: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets
Material: 20lbs / 30gsm; silicone coated
Cold Plate Size: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm
Material: Food-grade aluminum
Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm
Material: Food-grade silicone
Magnets Quantity: 4
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
