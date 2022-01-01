Dulytek® Retrofit Rosin Heat Caged Plate Kit is currently our largest retrofit model designed to work with 20 to 40 Ton hydraulic or pneumatic (air-operated) shop presses (not included).The plate kit consists of caged 4 by 9 anodized aluminum insulated plates and a temperature/timer control module with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press. This unit is perfect for people who want to use their existing shop presses to maximize their solventless yields, extract the highest quality materials, and press larger quantities at once.



The plate kit is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V plates are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: Up to 80000 lb / 40 Ton

Heating plate size: 4 x 9 inch / 102 x 229 mm

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Timer range: 0 - 999 sec

Voltage: 110 V / 220 V

Power: 600 W

Current: 5.5 A / 2.7 A

Product weight: 21.5 lbs / 9.75 kg

Certifications: CE / RoHS

Limited warranty: 2-year

Discreet Packaging