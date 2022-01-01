About this product
The plate kit is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V plates are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: Up to 80000 lb / 40 Ton
Heating plate size: 4 x 9 inch / 102 x 229 mm
Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C
Timer range: 0 - 999 sec
Voltage: 110 V / 220 V
Power: 600 W
Current: 5.5 A / 2.7 A
Product weight: 21.5 lbs / 9.75 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 2-year
