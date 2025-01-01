In addition to the Dulytek® 3" x 5" retrofit rosin heat plate kit, this bundle contains all accessories and supplies to make your home heat pressing a breeze: an X-large cylinder pre-press mold, 2" x 4" mixed mesh size filter bags, and a starter kit (a non-stick silicone mat, 2 stainless steel tools, 10 sheets of parchment paper, non-stick storage jar and four press magnet pins). The heat plate kit itself features 3 by 5 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press.

The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: Up to 30000 lb / 15 Ton

Ram diameter: up to 2.16 inch / 55 mm

Heating plates: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Weight: 12 lbs / 5.4 kg

Pre-Press mold internal diameter and shaft height: 1-3/16 in / 30 mm / 4-3/4 in / 121 mm

Filter Bags: 2" x 4" / 51 mm x 102 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total

Tool set: 2 double ended; stainless steel,

Lidded Jar: 3 ml; silicone

Parchment paper: 10 x 7 inch / 254 x 178 mm; 10 sheets

Non-stick Mat: 7 x 4.7" / 180 x 120 mm; food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



