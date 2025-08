The bundle consists of Dulytek® 3" x 6" retrofit rosin heat plate kit and all accessories and supplies needed to make your home heat pressing a breeze: a 2 by 4 inch rectangular pre-press mold, 2.5" x 4.5" mixed mesh size filter bags, 50-sheet pack of parchment paper, non-stick silicone mat, 6-piece tool set and 4 magnetic pins. The caged heat plate kit itself features 3 by 6 inch anodized aluminum plates and a compact two-channel temperature and timer controller that is equipped with magnetic feet for easy mounting anywhere on your press.



The bundle is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses.



Technical Specifications:



Maximum pressure: Up to 40000 lb / 20 Ton

Heating plates: 3 x 6 inch / 76 x 152 mm; dual heating; insulated; aluminum

Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C

Weight: 12.8 lbs / 5.8 kg

Pre-Press mold internal dimensions: 1-3/4 x 3-3/4 inch / 45 x 95 mm

Filter Bags: 2.5" x 4.5" / 64 mm x 114 mm / 25, 100, and 160 μm included / 5 bags each / 15 bags total

Tool set: 5 double ended; stainless steel,

Lidded Jar: 3 ml; glass

Parchment paper: 10" x 7"; 50 sheets

Material: 20lbs / 30gsm silicone coated

Non-stick Mat Size: 12" x 8.25" / 30 cm x 21 cm

Material: Food-grade silicone

Magnets Quantity: 4



