Dulytek® Rosin Cold Plate is used to quickly cool down freshly pressed concentrate oil, preserve its valuable terpenes, and improve the flavor of your rosin. The cold plate makes the pressed oil stable and easy to work with. Just slip it under the parchment paper when done pressing and let your rosin cool. The plate is made of solid aluminum. Clean with soap and water and dry with a paper towel.
Technical Specifications:
Material: Food-grade aluminum; Dimensions: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm.
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
