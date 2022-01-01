Dulytek® Rosin Cold Plate is used to quickly cool down freshly pressed concentrate oil, preserve its valuable terpenes, and improve the flavor of your rosin. The cold plate makes the pressed oil stable and easy to work with. Just slip it under the parchment paper when done pressing and let your rosin cool. The plate is made of solid aluminum. Clean with soap and water and dry with a paper towel.



Technical Specifications:



Material: Food-grade aluminum;

Dimensions: 6" x 4" x 0.13" / 152 mm x 102 mm x 3 mm.



