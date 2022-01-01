Dulytek® Rosin Press Filter Tube can be cut at any length to fit plant material of any volume you want. It is used for rosin extraction out of dry sift and pollen-like herbal products. The tube is made out of the highest quality 25, 100, and 160 μm dye-free FDA-approved food-grade nylon thread that is resistant to boiling and solvents. Nylon also makes the bags durable, re-usable, resistant to breakage and blowouts. Each roll contains a filter sleeve which is 3-inch wide and 200-inch long.
Technical Specifications:
Mesh Size Available: 25, 100, and 160 μm Dimensions: 3" x 200" / 75 mm x 5080 mm Material: 100% Nylon Package Dimensions: 3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5" / 9 cm x 9 cm x 9 cm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and more when you sign up!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.