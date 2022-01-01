Dulytek® Rosin Press Filter Tube can be cut at any length to fit plant material of any volume you want. It is used for rosin extraction out of dry sift and pollen-like herbal products. The tube is made out of the highest quality 25, 100, and 160 μm dye-free FDA-approved food-grade nylon thread that is resistant to boiling and solvents. Nylon also makes the bags durable, re-usable, resistant to breakage and blowouts. Each roll contains a filter sleeve which is 3-inch wide and 200-inch long.



Technical Specifications:



Mesh Size Available: 25, 100, and 160 μm

Dimensions: 3" x 200" / 75 mm x 5080 mm

Material: 100% Nylon

Package Dimensions: 3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5" / 9 cm x 9 cm x 9 cm