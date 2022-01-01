Dulytek® Rosin Press Starter Kit consists of a small silicone pad, two surgical grade stainless steel collection tools, one concentrate jar (various colors), 10-sheet parchment paper, and four magnetic pins. The pad and jar are made of food-grade silicone; they are reusable, non-stick, solvent resistant, and heat-proof up to 450 degrees in Fahrenheit; they are also microwave- and freezer-safe. The tools are great for collecting rosin from parchment paper and the pad, and magnet set secures and holds parchment paper in place during rosin extraction process. The mat lays flat on any surface and provides a cushion for your tools reducing breakage of the most fragile glass sticks. The parchment paper is oven safe to 425° F. Clean this silicone items with soap and water and leave to dry. The collection tools are dishwasher-safe.



Technical Specifications:



1 x Collection Mat, 100% Silicone, food grade, 7 x 4.7" / 180 x 120 mm

2 x Collection / Dabbing Tool, Stainless steel, surgical grade, 4.5" and 5" / 114 and 127 mm

1 x Collection Jar, 3 ml, 100% Silicone, food grade, 1.26 x 0.6 / 32 x 15 mm

1 x 10-sheet parchment paper pack, 10 x 7" / 254 x 178 mm

4 x Magnets, metal / plastic, 0.86 x 0.5" / 22 x 13 mm.



