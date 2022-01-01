About this product
Technical Specifications:
1 x Collection Mat, 100% Silicone, food grade, 7 x 4.7" / 180 x 120 mm
2 x Collection / Dabbing Tool, Stainless steel, surgical grade, 4.5" and 5" / 114 and 127 mm
1 x Collection Jar, 3 ml, 100% Silicone, food grade, 1.26 x 0.6 / 32 x 15 mm
1 x 10-sheet parchment paper pack, 10 x 7" / 254 x 178 mm
4 x Magnets, metal / plastic, 0.86 x 0.5" / 22 x 13 mm.
