Looking for an all-in-one home appliance to activate your herbs and infuse them into oil or butter? Look no further than the H-Brewer Infuser. This top-of-the-line appliance is perfect for activating plants or spices as well as creating an infusion for further use in cooking and baking. The H-Brewer is made with high quality materials, and its robust construction ensures years of reliable use. With its simple one button operation, the H-Brewer is a breeze to set up; just press the only button or rotate it to select a desired function, optimal heat, and time settings based on your plant and solvent type (oil, butter, glycerin, honey). The state-of-the art machine's heating sensors assure that precise temperature is maintained throughout the entire operation. The enclosed pot and strainer are designed with heat resistant handles, and both are dishwasher safe. With its compact design and stylish look, the H-Brewer will sure be your favorite to-go appliance in your kitchen.



Technical Specifications:



Volume: 10 - 23.6 oz / 300 - 700 ml

Temperature for Activation: 230 °F, 235 °F, 240 °F, 245 °F, 250 °F / 110 °C, 113 °C, 116 °C, 119 °C, 122 °C

Temperature for Infusions: 70 - 212 °F / 20 - 100 °C

Voltage: 110 V

Gross Weight: 9.9 lb / 4.5 kg

Product Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 8 in / 20.5 x 25.3 x 20.3 cm

Certifications: CE



