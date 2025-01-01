About this product
Looking for an all-in-one home appliance to activate your herbs and infuse them into oil or butter? Look no further than the H-Brewer Infuser. This top-of-the-line appliance is perfect for activating plants or spices as well as creating an infusion for further use in cooking and baking. The H-Brewer is made with high quality materials, and its robust construction ensures years of reliable use. With its simple one button operation, the H-Brewer is a breeze to set up; just press the only button or rotate it to select a desired function, optimal heat, and time settings based on your plant and solvent type (oil, butter, glycerin, honey). The state-of-the art machine's heating sensors assure that precise temperature is maintained throughout the entire operation. The enclosed pot and strainer are designed with heat resistant handles, and both are dishwasher safe. With its compact design and stylish look, the H-Brewer will sure be your favorite to-go appliance in your kitchen.
Technical Specifications:
Volume: 10 - 23.6 oz / 300 - 700 ml
Temperature for Activation: 230 °F, 235 °F, 240 °F, 245 °F, 250 °F / 110 °C, 113 °C, 116 °C, 119 °C, 122 °C
Temperature for Infusions: 70 - 212 °F / 20 - 100 °C
Voltage: 110 V
Gross Weight: 9.9 lb / 4.5 kg
Product Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 8 in / 20.5 x 25.3 x 20.3 cm
Certifications: CE
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
Technical Specifications:
Volume: 10 - 23.6 oz / 300 - 700 ml
Temperature for Activation: 230 °F, 235 °F, 240 °F, 245 °F, 250 °F / 110 °C, 113 °C, 116 °C, 119 °C, 122 °C
Temperature for Infusions: 70 - 212 °F / 20 - 100 °C
Voltage: 110 V
Gross Weight: 9.9 lb / 4.5 kg
Product Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 8 in / 20.5 x 25.3 x 20.3 cm
Certifications: CE
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Looking for an all-in-one home appliance to activate your herbs and infuse them into oil or butter? Look no further than the H-Brewer Infuser. This top-of-the-line appliance is perfect for activating plants or spices as well as creating an infusion for further use in cooking and baking. The H-Brewer is made with high quality materials, and its robust construction ensures years of reliable use. With its simple one button operation, the H-Brewer is a breeze to set up; just press the only button or rotate it to select a desired function, optimal heat, and time settings based on your plant and solvent type (oil, butter, glycerin, honey). The state-of-the art machine's heating sensors assure that precise temperature is maintained throughout the entire operation. The enclosed pot and strainer are designed with heat resistant handles, and both are dishwasher safe. With its compact design and stylish look, the H-Brewer will sure be your favorite to-go appliance in your kitchen.
Technical Specifications:
Volume: 10 - 23.6 oz / 300 - 700 ml
Temperature for Activation: 230 °F, 235 °F, 240 °F, 245 °F, 250 °F / 110 °C, 113 °C, 116 °C, 119 °C, 122 °C
Temperature for Infusions: 70 - 212 °F / 20 - 100 °C
Voltage: 110 V
Gross Weight: 9.9 lb / 4.5 kg
Product Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 8 in / 20.5 x 25.3 x 20.3 cm
Certifications: CE
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
Technical Specifications:
Volume: 10 - 23.6 oz / 300 - 700 ml
Temperature for Activation: 230 °F, 235 °F, 240 °F, 245 °F, 250 °F / 110 °C, 113 °C, 116 °C, 119 °C, 122 °C
Temperature for Infusions: 70 - 212 °F / 20 - 100 °C
Voltage: 110 V
Gross Weight: 9.9 lb / 4.5 kg
Product Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 8 in / 20.5 x 25.3 x 20.3 cm
Certifications: CE
Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dulytek
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.
Notice a problem?Report this item