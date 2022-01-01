About this product
The autoflowering version of Banana Blaze is just as mind-numbingly potent as the original photoperiod version. The powerful effect and sweet, fruity, banana-like taste are very similar.
In 12 weeks, this light feeding auto grows from feminized autoflowering seed to a beautiful little Xmas tree up to a metre tall. She may not require nutrients every time your water her, but by looking at the plant she will tell you exactly how she feels and what she needs. This is good practice for all the growers out there!
In the right hands Auto Banana Blaze can produce 150 grams of top-quality bud per plant. Where possible we recommend growing this lady organically. The yields may not be quite as high as hydroponically grown plants, but the taste and quality of the product may reach new levels.
In 12 weeks, this light feeding auto grows from feminized autoflowering seed to a beautiful little Xmas tree up to a metre tall. She may not require nutrients every time your water her, but by looking at the plant she will tell you exactly how she feels and what she needs. This is good practice for all the growers out there!
In the right hands Auto Banana Blaze can produce 150 grams of top-quality bud per plant. Where possible we recommend growing this lady organically. The yields may not be quite as high as hydroponically grown plants, but the taste and quality of the product may reach new levels.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.