As a tribute to the German cannabis community and to celebrate the legalisation of home growing, Dutch Passion developed an exclusive autoflower strain for Germany. Dutch Passion's autoflower seeds are particularly popular amongst German growers for their consistently high-quality results with bumper yields of strong, tasty weed.
Auto Bubble Gum was crossed with Auto Critical Orange Punch to produce a bad-ass autoflower strain which we call Auto Candy Bubatz XL. The cannabis cup winning Critical Orange Punch genetics are very powerful with great growth vigour and notorious potency. The cross with Auto Bubble Gum brings amazing sweet smells and taste, think sweet melon with hints of strawberry and bubble gum candy.
This hybrid cannabis seed variety contains 60% indica & 40% sativa, and with an average THC level of around 19% she is a strong lady. The effect is a long-lasting uplifting euphoric high, very uplifting at first and very stoned when you keep vaping/smoking.
For those who want to grow Auto Candy Bubatz XL outdoors we recommend sowing the seeds in May (perhaps with a couple of weeks of indoor growth) and starting in large containers. Avoid repotting autoflower plants since this tends to slow growth, compromising both yield and perhaps quality.
Start slowly with nutrients until the plants are fully mature, slowly increasing the dosage. We recommend slow-release organic nutrients such as BioTabs which massively simplify growing ensuring potent, tasty weed with rock hard buds and minimum effort.
Indoor growers can expect extremely large yields of up to 700 g/m2 in just 10 weeks, making Auto Candy Bubatz XL a very fast XXL-yielding autoflower. Outdoor she takes a couple of weeks longer and is also a fantastic producer. She can grow to well over 1.5m tall outdoors, not very common for autoflower genetics. Large outdoor yields up to 300g (10oz) per plant are possible. We challenge all growers to beat a 1Kg dry harvest from 3 plants!
Take full advantage of German legalisation and start growing Auto Candy Bubatz XL. She is ideally suited to outdoor life in Germany as well as being a high quality, fast indoor autoflower strain.
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
