About this product
With the introduction of our special cannabinoid variety Auto CBD-Victory, we celebrate another victory in the field of new cannabinoids. This is the first commercially available CBDV seed variety with a 1:1 ratio of CBD:CBDV.
Auto CBD-Victory is 75% Sativa/25% Indica. She takes around 10 weeks from seed to harvest indoors under 20 hours of daily light with good yields of corn-shaped flowers. We used our “Research Genetics” gene pool as base material. After four years of development we are now ready to release these new CBD/CBDV autoflower seeds to the market.
Auto CBD-Victory has a vigorous growth pattern and will form big, dense buds of top-quality cannabis. There is around 4-6% of CBD and 4-6% of CBDV in the dry buds. THC levels are guaranteed to stay below 0.3%. The effect is ‘bright’, but not psychoactive. With hints of wood, pine and a slight sweet vinegar taste, this lady has quite an enjoyable terpene profile.
Auto CBD-Victory is 75% Sativa/25% Indica. She takes around 10 weeks from seed to harvest indoors under 20 hours of daily light with good yields of corn-shaped flowers. We used our “Research Genetics” gene pool as base material. After four years of development we are now ready to release these new CBD/CBDV autoflower seeds to the market.
Auto CBD-Victory has a vigorous growth pattern and will form big, dense buds of top-quality cannabis. There is around 4-6% of CBD and 4-6% of CBDV in the dry buds. THC levels are guaranteed to stay below 0.3%. The effect is ‘bright’, but not psychoactive. With hints of wood, pine and a slight sweet vinegar taste, this lady has quite an enjoyable terpene profile.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.