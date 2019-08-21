Why should I buy Auto MAC #1 feminised seeds?



• Auto MAC #1 is a vigorous autoflower seed variety, suitable for both beginners and experts. She thrives when grown in a natural way as well as in a SOG and SCROG grow.



• She is a stable and robust hybrid autoflower that is known for her compact buds and unique bag appeal. The buds are also packed with trichomes.



• Auto MAC #1 can grow into a plant of compact to medium size, but one with very sturdy and hard flowers that ensures a generous XL yield.



• She is a very potent THC-rich autoflower with an average THC percentage of around 20%. The high is powerful and hits quickly, a small bud quickly provides a long-lasting and pleasant hybrid high

Auto MAC #1 is an autoflowering cannabis strain with resinous buds and exceptional bag appeal. The floral, sweet and spicy terpene profile provides a unique aroma and a refined taste



Auto MAC #1 is a powerful USA autoflower that displays mainly hybrid characteristics. This is a cultivar that generally combines a very floral aroma and taste with more sweet and earthy tones.



Some phenotypes have a slightly stronger fruity and spicy profile with a piney undertone. The aroma is often slightly less penetrating and more subtle during the flowering phase.



Most growers really like the unique appearance of this strain. The compact flowers become genuinely rock hard and look truly beautiful. The floral, earthy and sweet tones usually dominate the aroma and also the taste.



Some phenotypes have a more sweet and fruity profile with woody undertones. This is partly due to our Auto Think Different that was used to create this autoflower cross. All in all, a complex terpene profile in which caryophyllene, limonene and myrcene are usually the 3 most dominant terpenes.

Auto MAC #1 produces medium sized plants with XL yields and very sturdy, hard buds



Auto MAC #1 is a strong grower and produces healthy plants with an average height and a generous XL yield. This striking variety not only looks great, she produces well too.



She is known to produce large quantities of flowers in a relatively short time - on average around 11 weeks from autoflower seed to harvest. The compact, sturdy buds are very characteristic of this strain. They can become really rock-hard.

What kind of genetics are in Auto MAC #1?



These feminised autoflowering seeds were created by crossing a popular photoperiod MAC #1 with our classic Auto Think Different. Our goal was to preserve the potency of the original MAC genetics while making this American cultivar produce even bigger (autoflower) harvests! MAC stands for Miracle Alien Cookies and is a mix of an Alien Cookies, Starfighter and a Colombian landrace.



These genetics are best known for their ‘frosty’ appearance - the flowers are completely covered with a very thick layer of trichomes. The compact buds combine exceptional bag appeal with high potency.



In normal conditions, the THC percentage will be around 20% on average, but if you provide the perfect conditions, this can easily increase to around 22-25%. Our Auto MAC #1 is the autoflower version of well-known and award-winning American MAC genetics and is definitely worth a try if you like compact, white cannabis flowers of the highest quality!

Auto MAC #1 produces strong, vigorous hybrid cannabis plants with a generous XL yield and a very compact bloom structure



Auto MAC #1 is a hybrid autoflower, which means that the plant and bloom structure show characteristics of both an Indica and a Sativa. By crossing the MAC genetics with our Auto Think Different, a strong and vigorous autoflower strain has been created that can take a beating. She is stable, grows relatively fast and has many strong branches.



You can also clearly see something of both parent types in the bloom structure. The compactness comes from the MAC and the larger flowers come from the original Auto Think Different genetics. This combination ensures the commercial XL yields of this Dutch Passion Auto MAC #1.



The flowers also have a favourable flower-leaf ratio. Some show a slightly more Sativa-like flowers with light foxtails and others are slightly rounder with a more compact Indica flower. But no matter which pheno you find, they are all compact and completely covered in trichomes! And the resin production of this variety is truly incredible.



The cannabis flowers are completely covered in a thick white blanket of trichomes. So you can always expect extremely ‘frosty’ buds that have great bag appeal and are very potent. Auto MAC#1 is not a difficult strain to grow and is therefore even suitable for beginners.



Due to her heavy resin production, she is ideal for making hash or other cannabis concentrates. She thrives best in an indoor grow, but also does well outdoors in a dry and sunny climate where this strain will provide large harvests.



Unfortunately, Auto MAC#1 is less suitable for growing in greenhouses, due to the compactness of the buds and the increased chance of mold unless the climate (and especially the humidity) in the greenhouse can be controlled and managed.



The plant structure can best be described as medium, the internode distance is short to average and the leaves are of a hybrid structure in which both the Indica and Sativa characteristics are clearly visible.



The short/average internode distance makes for flowers that grow nice and dense. Together with the compactness of the buds they become relatively heavy blooms with a good weight. Even though they are not the biggest, the yield is still very heavy.



The genetics used for Auto MAC #1 guarantee the following properties:



A medium sized autoflower with very compact buds and a generous XL yield



A potent USA autoflower with an average THC percentage of between 20% and max 25%. Her resinous buds make her suitable for making all kinds of cannabis concentrates



The plants are best grown indoors but can also thrive outdoors (provided that in the right sunny dry conditions) and provide good yields



Auto MAC #1 is one of the most compact and 'frosty' autoflowers you will ever come across. The buds have an exceptional bag appeal and a very powerful high.

Effects of Auto MAC #1



Auto MAC #1 has a potent high that can last a long time. Due to her extremely high THC content, the effect is very strong and provides a powerful hybrid effect with both a physical and mental effect. This combination makes her a suitable strain for both daytime and early evening use.



She has a slightly euphoric, uplifting and energetic high combined with a relaxing after-effect. The high is powerful and can be felt immediately even after taking just a few puffs. The effect hits hard and provides a pleasant high even for the more experienced smokers.



This is not a strain for the novice smoker who has not yet built up a tolerance. The high THC percentage can sometimes be experienced as a little bit too strong for less experienced users.



Our tip, take your joint/vape slowly and wait a short while before continuing with this potent Auto MAC #1… and enjoy!

The flowering time of Auto MAC #1



In an average of 10-12 weeks, Auto MAC #1 grows into a typical-sized autoflower. Her relatively compact stature also makes her suitable for SOG cultivation, especially when grown in smaller pots. On average, she grows to around 75cm/2.5ft - of course, this is completely dependent on the growing conditions and method of cultivation.



Due to her hybrid plant and bloom structure, Auto MAC #1 is also suitable for the SCROG method of cultivation, partly due to her good branching. If you grow her in large container of 30-45L (6-10 gal), you will see that she can start quite quickly and vigorously.



If you want to limit her height somewhat, it is best to top/FIM her or simply scrog her. This also ensures very good yields. If you grow her outdoors, the life cycle can be lengthened somewhat and she will need an average of around 13 weeks to fully ripen.

The yield of Auto MAC #1



Auto MAC #1 is a strain with a generous yield. Her XL marking indicates that very large harvests can be achieved. The sturdy flowers carry a lot of weight. Yields of between 100-200 grams (3-7 oz) per plant are therefore certainly possible. If you grow her in a SOG with smaller pots, this will usually be between 25-50g (1-2oz) per plant on average.



This American autoflower will yield between 450-500g(17oz)/m2 in an indoor grow. This makes her perfectly suitable for the commercial grower who wants to achieve large harvests without too much effort in a fast autoflower seed to harvest time.



In the hands of an expert in combination with strong LED lighting and a hydro setup, yields of a few hundred grams per plant are possible.

Advice from our experts



Auto MAC #1 is a powerful fast-growing autoflower with many branches and a beautiful hybrid structure that is reflected in both the leaf and plant structure and in the bloom structure. But with the compactness of an Indica! The buds are also very white and sticky.



This is a strain for lovers of strong weed with beautiful bag appeal. She grows well in the natural way but can also be successfully grown by means of all kinds of growth techniques. Scrogging is also certainly possible, because of the good branching she lends herself very well to this.



She can be grown both indoors and outdoors. In an indoor grow it is important to keep the humidity in the last part of the life cycle between 40%-50% and to ensure sufficient air movement/wind.



When growing outdoors, it is best to put her in a container so that you can move the plant if bad weather is coming. She likes sunny and warm conditions best and can, especially if you want to grow her outdoors in a temperate climate, best be grown during June/July/August.



Due to the compactness of the buds, it is recommended not to grow her outdoors in autumn/fall and to provide overhead cover and sufficient ventilation during a summer crop. She is not suitable for cultivation in uncontrolled greenhouses because of the morning dew and high humidity in these greenhouses.

Information about Auto MAC #1



Do you want to grow the most beautiful buds? Then these Auto MAC #1 seeds will certainly not disappoint you! She will stimulate your senses and make your wildest dreams come true! The clear, compact buds are full of shiny trichomes and will attract the attention of even the most demanding smokers.

read more