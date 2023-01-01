The sweet smell of Dutch tulips, who doesn’t like it!? This sweet aroma in combination with the awesome, gassy and doughy terpene profile is as good as it gets. Combine this with the knockout stone which this variety delivers to the consumer and you have the reason why our autoflower aficionado customers demanded Auto Mokum's Tulip.



Your wish is our command, so please put your hands together for this beautiful new autoflower!



Auto Mokum's Tulip has beautiful purple hues in the flowers of a couple of the four phenotypes. She also has some really special vanilla tones in her terpene profile. She leans towards the gassy side, though not as gassy as her photoperiod parent. But she does pack the same punch and colours alongside the XL potential, taking around 12 weeks indoors.



Because Auto Mokum's Tulip is a big resin producer, she can be used for making hash and gives great rosin yields. Make sure you don't discard your trim material from this plant, as it would be a waste to just throw it away. Take the opportunity to try and make some ice-o-lator hash. Or try making some rosin from the trim with greaseproof paper between hair straighteners (if you don't own a rosin press).



You will be delighted with the results from this THC rich, resin-soaked beauty!

Show more