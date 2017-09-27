Why should I buy Auto SFV OG feminised seeds?



• Auto SFV OG is a vigorous autoflower seed variety, ideal for beginners. This strain does well both naturally and in a SOG grow and with the SCROG method. It is a real all-rounder that can be grown indoors, outdoors and in a greenhouse.



• She is a stable and robust hybrid autoflower, known for her unique bag appeal. The sticky white buds have heavy trichome production and a very commercial appearance



• Auto SFV OG can grow into an average sized plant, but one with beautiful full blooms. Her relatively large buds ensure a good XL yield



• She is one of the most potent, THC-rich autoflower plants in the Dutch Passion cannabis seed collection. These OG cannabis buds are deeply pungent, they have a powerful mental yet relaxing hybrid effect that can last a long time.

Auto SFV OG won the 1st prize at the Highlife Cup 2023 in the Netherlands in the autoflower seed category almost immediately after the official release. The judges were mainly impressed by the beautiful frosty bag appeal of the dried buds and the strong-smelling terpenes of this feminised autoflower strain.

Auto SFV OG is a sticky weed strain with resin-rich buds and a penetrating terpene profile



The beautiful bag appeal in combination with the strong taste makes her very popular among cannabis connoisseurs. Auto SFV OG is a powerful USA autoflower, the frosty appearance in combination with her generous and penetrating terpene profile makes this strain popular among lovers of strong smelling, tasty weed. Her aroma can best be described as a pungent earthy and diesel-like cannabis smell.



It's usually a delicious mix of sour (sometimes citrusy), chemical, piney, and earthy Kush notes. This provides that classic, recognisable OG aroma for some phenotypes. The taste is also mainly earthy and spicy with a sour touch. Crossing the original SFV (San Fernando Valley) clone with our award-winning Auto Glueberry OG variety has created a very potent and sticky OG-autoflower cross. These ladies certainly have the smell and taste of high-quality cannabis.

Auto SFV OG produces medium sized plants with beautiful white buds and beautiful bag appeal



Auto SFV OG has a medium-sized plant structure. She is certainly not small, but not extremely large either. This average height ensures, among other things, that she is quite easy to grow.



She is somewhat shorter than her parent Auto Glueberry OG, but every now and then you will also find an XXL lady in your package with this variety, especially when she is grown in perfect conditions. The thick layer of trichomes gives the buds a beautiful glistening resin layer, which ensures her dried buds offer exceptional bag appeal.

What exactly are the genetics in Auto SFV OG?



These feminised autoflowering seeds are the result of crossing a cutting of the famous American San Fernando Valley OG cannabis strain (SFV OG or SFV for short) with one of our most beloved and appreciated autoflowering strains: Auto Glueberry OG.



These two OGs are truly a perfect match! Expect medium sized autoflowers with a very strong and vigorous plant structure, every now and then you will find a lady in a packet of seeds that has the potential to grow to enormous size.



Auto SFV OG is an autoflowering cultivar that you really don't want to miss. With independently measured THC values above 20%, this is a very powerful USA autoflower strain with a strong, long-lasting high.

Auto SFV OG produces strong, vigorous hybrid cannabis plants with a good XL yield



Auto SFV OG is categorised as a full hybrid autoflower, as it has both the external characteristics of an Indica and a Sativa. The leaf structure of this strain is also clearly that of a hybrid.



Her Sativa characteristics are most visible in the plant and bloom structure, she grows fast and vigorously and produces sturdy, long blooms. The Indica side of the genes is more visible in the sticky trichome production in the flowers and the final earthy Kush-dominant terpene profile.



The large buds of our Auto SFV OG are completely covered in sticky resin and are extremely potent when dried. With a THC content of between 20-25%, this is not a strain for the novice smoker. The plants grow to an average height of around 75-100 cm (2.5 - 3.5ft). In the most favourable cases, or when the grower uses e.g. a hydro system, some plants can even grow to a height of between 125-150 cm (4-5ft).



The thick buds often merge perfectly together, forming relatively sturdy blooms during the late flowering phase. The flower/leaf ratio is good. It is therefore not a difficult strain to manicure/cut. However, gloves during harvesting are a must, as well as alcohol/oil to free the scissors from all the resin that collects on them during cutting. It's not easy getting all that resin off your hands!



Auto SFV OG is an easy strain to grow, even for beginners. Good yields can also be achieved naturally, but it is advisable to use strong (LED) lamps whose light penetrates deeply so that the plant can develop properly from bottom to top.



Her plant structure can best be described as medium to large, the internode distance is average and the leaves are of a hybrid structure that will lean slightly more towards the Sativa side. The slightly larger than average internode distance ensures that the flowers can grow longer and fuller, which ultimately benefits the yield.



The genetics used for Auto SFV OG guarantee the following properties:



A medium size autoflower with long blooms and a solid XL yield



An easy to grow USA-dominant autoflower seed variety that is suitable for all types of growing techniques, both naturally and for SOG and SCROG growers



A very potent and tasty end result, the buds are packed with trichomes and tasty terpenes which makes this a delicious smoke



Auto SFV OG is one of the most potent and frosty autoflowers you will find. It is completely covered in resin and also has a sky-high THC percentage.

Effects of Auto SFV OG



This hybrid autoflower variety is known for its strong effect. Due to her extremely high THC content, she will provide you with a guaranteed powerful high. The high cannabinoid levels in combination with a rich terpene content provide a very pleasant yet strong high. This high can last for a long time.



The effect is a hybrid effect in which the initial dominant mental effect is combined with a pleasantly relaxing physical effect. A high in which both physical and mental effects come together is called a hybrid high.



This combines the best of both worlds and will not leave you glued to the couch, but will also not leave you overly alert or energetic. The high of the Auto SFV OG is therefore both euphoric and relaxing. Energetic yet soothing. Ideal for use during the day or in the evening when you are not planning to go to bed immediately after.

The bloom time of Auto SFV OG



In an average of 10-12 weeks, Auto SFV OG grows into an autoflower with an average height of approximately one meter. This, in combination with a high yield and buds of the highest quality, makes her very suitable for the commercial cannabis grower. Growing this strain in a SOG setup with smaller pots can speed up the flowering time slightly. If you grow it in large pots of about 20-30 L, she will probably need between 80-90 days to fully mature.



Due to its more dominant Sativa plant and bloom structure, this autoflower can withstand slightly higher humidity than the more compact Indica-dominant Kush autoflowers. This is an important feature that came from the Auto Glueberry OG parent.



If you want to harvest her at the right time, we recommend looking closely at the trichomes (preferably with a microscope) and waiting until about 10-20% are amber in color. In moderate outdoor grow conditions, she may take 1-2 weeks longer to fully mature.

The yield of Auto SFV OG



Our Auto SFV OG is a high yielding strain. The XL classification indicates that very good yields can be achieved. Yields of between 50-150 grams per plant are therefore certainly possible. This applies indoors, outdoors and in a greenhouse. Give her enough attention, good airy soil, enough water and nutrition and she will easily provide you with a good harvest!



This autoflower will yield an average of between 450-500g (17 oz) m² in an indoor grow. You can achieve this both naturally with fewer but larger plants per m2 and also with more smaller pots and plants per m² (in a SOG, for example). Due to its robust branches, Auto SFV OG can also be grown in a SCROG setup. The highest yields can be achieved in a hydro system in combination with this technique, although we only recommend this for expert growers.

Advice from our experts



Auto SFV OG certainly does not require any special growth techniques or complicated systems to achieve a decent result. However, if you aim for the highest possible harvest, we recommend growing this strain in a setup where most buds receive approximately the same amount of (and equally strong) light. This is best done by keeping its foliage/buds at the same height.



Preferably using different cannabis High Stress Training (HST) growth techniques such as supercropping, cropping, bending and snapping or by simply growing her in a SCROG setup. A support net can also provide a solution for scrogging the buds. This way you may even be able to transform her XL crop into an XXL crop.



Preferably use new, high-quality carbon filters when growing this lady. Due to her strong penetrating terpene content, it can make your entire room/house smell like weed. And invest in sufficient odour control when it is harvest time, otherwise the neighbours will be able to enjoy your harvest festival!

Information about Auto SFV OG



Do you like very strong smelling, aromatic cannabis buds and joints that you can smell from miles away? Then our Auto SFV OG is exactly what you need! This is a new school cross with a terpene profile so flavourful you'll want to smoke/vape this strain again and again!

