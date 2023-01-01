About this product
By crossing Skywalker Haze with Auto Amsterdam Amnesia, our team has created one of the strongest, sativa dominant autoflowering Haze strains that the industry has encountered so far.
The harvests can be considered to have XXL potential. The flowers, which are covered in crystals, can show a tendency to slightly foxtail, but this does not diminish any of the looks of this true beauty. A strong lemony, yet sweet smell comes from the dense, frosty buds. This lady is quite a stretcher. Outdoors we have seen individuals that can reach more than two meters tall in open ground. For an autoflower that’s quite exceptional.
Typically this autoflower needs around 12 weeks from seed to produce fully mature, ready-for-harvest plants. But note that Auto Skywalker Haze does have two phenotypes that can take a little longer, 13 to 14 weeks. But these are definitely worth the wait!
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
