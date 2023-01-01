About this product
The need for high quality CBD strains that are low in THC (<1%) is still increasing. Dutch Passion can hardly keep up with the demand for the industry's leading CBD strain, CBD Charlotte's Angel and have decided to add another member to the high-CBD low-THC cannabis seed collection.
Dutch Passion have crossed the sativa dominant, best selling CBD Charlotte's Angel with one of their most stable strains, namely the classic indica-dominant Mazar.
CBD Mazar is slightly lower in CBD than CBD Charlotte's Angel. CBD Mazar produces approximately 10-13% CBD, but THC content is always below 1%. On average CBD Mazar shows around 0.4-0.5% THC.
Because of the indica traits that have been bred into this medical variety, Dutch Passion reduced flowering time by a week compared to CBD Charlotte's Angel, so 8 weeks instead of 9. Outdoors she finishes at the end of September.
Production potential can be classified as ‘Large’. Buds are hard and dense. The terpene profile leans towards the earthy, kushy and spicy side of the spectrum. As this plant is quite resinous, she can be used for extraction purposes and making oils.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
