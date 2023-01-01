Dutch Passion are proud to announce the first CBG rich feminised cannabis seed variety, CBG-Force. CBG (Cannabigerol) is thought to have great medical potential. THC levels are below 0.15%. CBG-Force follows in the footsteps of THC-Victory (THCV rich) and our pioneering work in 2011 introducing CBD rich seeds.



CBG-Force, our first generation CBG rich strain, grows into a medium sized plant with large harvest potential (indoors 400 grams/m2, outdoors 500 grams per plant).

The plant grows vigorously (with great Force) needing only around 7 weeks of flowering to finish her solid buds of CBG rich cannabis.



The Dutch Passion breeders noticed two unusual traits during the CBG breeding program:

1. Smells were very weak in the first few batches. This made us think that terpenes and/or flavonoids might be connected to the production of THC, CBD or other cannabinoids.

2. The buds from CBG-Force were, despite being very frosty, not sticky at all. This contrasts with all our other varieties (THC or CBD). Perhaps the presence of other cannabinoids may be connected to the sticky resin that we are all so familiar with.



With a THC percentage of below 0.15%, this is the first strain in our collection that could be considered legal globally in the same way as legal hemp. The flowers look just like normal cannabis with the same structure and appearance. It’s a great smoke, especially for those looking for a connoisseur cannabis-light experience.

