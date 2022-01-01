About this product
Dutch Passion are happy to announce a partnership with Gajes Wear, producers of the infamous Dutch Gajes caps and other headwear.
Founded in Amsterdam and with a passion for fashion, Gajes are a natural partner for Dutch Passion. Both companies have a passion for what they do and are all about the highest quality.
Gajes caps are worn by a lot of Dutch celebrities and football players as well as international DJ's, as you can see on the “Wall of Fame” on their website.
Gajes have designed a top of the line snap back for Dutch Passion. The cap is all black with the Dutch Passion brand name rocking in a cool new and white font embroidered at the front. The bottom of the bill has been filled with high quality seeds. The Dutch Passion logo has been embroidered at the side of the cap in a subtle black on black base.
So if you're also a cap aficionado and a Dutch Passion fan, now is the moment to get your quality snap back and represent what you stand for.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
