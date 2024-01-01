About this product
GMO Fast is a so-called ‘fast’ feminised seed version of the Garlic Cookies strain, sometimes known as GMO (Garlic Cookies). Our search for a super potent and pungent GMO strain led us to create this unique fast cultivar. For this, the Dutch Passion geneticists used a very potent GMO clone that was crossed with our classic Think Fast strain.
The result is a fast, stable and very potent photoperiod cannabis seed variety with a completely game-changing terpene profile. Most GMO Fast plants have the unmistakable and unique savoury, onion/garlic aroma profile. The THC levels of this feminised cannabis seed variety are very high and will usually be around/above 20%. Initial lab results indicated THC levels of around 22-23%. And all that in a very rapid flowering period thanks to the recessive (‘fast’) autoflower genetics. When grown indoors, she will be ready for harvest around 7-8 weeks after flipping the cannabis light cycle to 12/12.
In an outdoor grow, she is more than capable even in temperate climates. In a temperate outdoor environment in the Northern Hemisphere you can harvest in September (March in the Southern Hemisphere). This makes her particularly suitable for guerrilla/outdoor growers with short growing seasons and a difficult climate that quickly becomes cold/wet.
GMO Fast
THC —CBD —
About this product
About this brand
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
