Why should I buy Ice Cream Haze feminised/regular cannabis seeds?



Ice Cream Haze is a vigorous and potent Haze cannabis strain with an extremely high THC percentage of between 18-22% on average (with peaks of up to 25%) and a very generous yield.



This Sativa-dominant hybrid has long, thick and sticky blooms. Her strong, penetrating terpene profile is unique and loved by all those who adore a strong fruity Haze smell/taste.



Ice Cream Haze is easy to grow and has an average flowering time of approximately 8-10 weeks. She is a great all-rounder and does well in almost all types of grow systems/conditions.



The harvest potential of this strain belongs firmly in the XXL category, which means that extremely high yields can be achieved when grown well. The long-lasting high of Ice Cream Haze has a hybrid effect (both mental and physical), which is energetic, euphoric and uplifting thanks to the strong Haze genes.



Ice Cream Haze has a penetrating and powerful aroma with mainly spicy, hazy notes combined with that sweet, fruity and creamy Gelato x Wedding Cake terpene profile



Ice Cream Haze, available in feminised seeds as well as regular cannabis seeds has a super penetrating and intense terpene profile! This Sativa-dominant Haze hybrid has a powerful spicy Hazy aroma with notes of tropical fruit and smooth, thick ice cream.



Some phenotypes smell very strongly of a spicy-yet-fruity haze. Other phenotypes are a bit more like the Ice Cream Cake mother/father, in which you can easily recognise the pungent terpene-rich Gelato genetics (originally from the Cookie Family).



There are also plants that combine both profiles and complement each other, these are the real winners in every pack! The taste is mainly on the haze side of the spectrum, it is spicy but also fresh and fruity at the same time. All phenotypes produce beautiful buds with a thick layer of trichomes.



The frosty appearance is truly beautiful to behold. Ice Cream Haze combines an intense haze Haze profile with the sought-after Cookie smell & taste with beautiful bag appeal once the buds are dried. This is a 'new-school' cannabis cultivar to love!

Ice Cream Haze is a potent Haze-dominant Sativa variety with an XXL yield, this new American F1 hybrid has great vigour and a high THC level



Ice Cream Haze guarantees fast-growing plants with an extremely high yield of potent cannabis buds. In addition to a pungent and tasty terpene profile, this hybrid cannabis seed variety also has a very high THC level.



On average this will be somewhere between 18-20% THC, but there are also phenotypes that rise well above 20% (up to about a maximum of 25%), especially when grown in perfect conditions. Expect this in combination with an XXL harvest.

What exactly are the genetics in Ice Cream Haze?



Ice Cream Haze® is a new-school USA inspired Haze hybrid, based on an old-school Haze cultivar and the well known and sought-after American Ice Cream Cake genetics. This F1 hybrid cross was developed years ago by breeder Antonio, (35 cannabis cups in the last 7 years!) initially only available as a regular strain, but due to excellent feedback, is now also available as a feminised cross a few years later.



The Haze mother in this crossing comes from a Crockett's Haze selection. This is a very vigorous, fast growing Sativa plant that can provide truly exceptional yields (750g+/m2). Ice Cream Haze is a tropical fruit-smelling Haze variety that is very sticky and also tastes fantastic.



The Ice Cream Cake (Gelato x Wedding Cake) pollinators (both male and female) are truly two gems. Both are vigorous, stable and take root quickly. In addition to a powerful terpene profile, the mother always provides compact, easy to cut, potent buds with a beautiful appearance.



And the father is one with a strong aroma (especially after a good 'stem rub'), powerful branches and a good masculine top structure with the bonus of very frosty sugar leaves. Combining two different cultivars (one of which is a full Sativa and the other a slightly more Indica-dominant hybrid) creates a truly unique product. Ice Cream Haze is therefore suitable for lovers of fast-growing plants with generous yields of strong smelling/tasting weed.

Ice Cream Haze is a vigorous, stable USA-inspired F1 Haze hybrid with an extremely high yield and an exceptionally frosty appearance



Ice Cream Haze is a stable and robust Sativa-dominant cannabis strain. These ladies exhibit a vigorous growth pattern throughout their entire life cycle (both during the vegetative phase and the cannabis flowering phase). The plants develop strong, stiff branches and have a vigorous stretching period during flowering.



In general, the Sativa appearance dominates, with the large long leaves and desirable full/long spear-like buds. By adding the Ice Cream Cake genetics, there are also different phenotypes that embrace the hybrid characteristics and structure a little more.



This usually means a slightly more compact bud and a slightly faster flowering time than the more pure Sativas/Haze-dominant plants. On average, the flowering time is between 8-10 weeks - this is relatively fast for a Haze cannabis strain.



Most plants stretch in an indoor grow for approximately 2.5 - 4 weeks after changing the clock to 12/12 bloom conditions. This makes them ideal for cultivation in both the SOG and SCROG setup. These two cultivation methods also provide the highest yields. The F1 hybrid vigour is clearly present in this cross.



These are easy-to-grow plants that also do well in an outdoor grow, but keep in mind that this strain is not suitable for growing in temperate/cold climates due to the relatively longer flowering time. In a sunny, dry (e.g. Mediterranean-like) climate, this strain excels and in good conditions produces plants that can easily reach 3 meters in height and sometimes just as wide! Yields-per-plant can then easily exceed 1 kg (dry buds) in combination with the right care and climatic conditions.



Ice Cream Haze buds are loaded with trichomes, super white and sticky! Ice Cream Haze generally has a short-to-medium internode distance. The branches fill beautifully with buds merging together to form thick, fully loaded blooms.



The top blooms (main colas) often grow 25-50 cm long (when grown naturally) and become heavy enough to require support. By topping/fimming her (HST, cannabis High Stress Training) during the growth phase (possibly several times) and by using LST (Low Stress Training) or the SCROG technique, you can control her height to some extent.



The genetics used for Ice Cream Haze guarantee the following properties:



A vigorous and commercial USA inspired haze Haze hybrid with strong branches and a favourable flower-to-leaf ratio



Ice Cream Haze is a potent cannabis strain with a pungent terpene profile, perfect for connoisseurs and lovers of strong cannabis



These cannabis plants can grow relatively large, especially when grown naturally (take the height of your space into account). The stretching phase in combination with fat, branch-bending blooms ensures a real XXL yield



Ice Cream Haze is a real-high-performance cannabis strain, she is easy to control and manipulate, which makes her perfect for cultivation using different growth techniques.

Effects of Ice Cream Haze



Ice Cream Haze has a potent effect and a powerful long-lasting high. This high has a hybrid effect (both mental and physical) which clearly leans a little more towards the spiritual side. The potent head high is all-powerful and usually delivers an energetic & euphoric effect.



The up-high can also be a real 'creeper' where the initial effects don’t seem too powerful initially, but increase in strength and effect as time goes by. Due to her powerful effect, even for more experienced smokers, the buds of the Ice Cream Haze are classified as a very-high THC 'head stash'. If you like to smoke a strong joint or vape, you can prepare yourself for a relaxing, dreamy high that will let you relax without falling asleep!



This is a great strain for both recreational and medical users who want a potent and long-lasting effect after consuming the cannabis flowers and still want to get something done. The high lasts for several hours and is ideal for carrying out creative tasks as well as an evening of chilling with your loved ones, family and friends.

The flowering time of Ice Cream Haze



Ice Cream Haze has an average flowering time of between 8-10 weeks. However, there will sometimes be plants that need a little longer to fully ripen. Especially when the indoor or outdoor climate has been less than optimal. She can withstand high temperatures quite well (30-35+°C), but this can delay the ripening of the buds during the late flowering phase. Preferably grow her in an optimized 21-27°C indoor climate (70F - 80F).



Outdoors, it is recommended to only grow Ice Cream Haze in slightly sunnier, warmer (and generally drier) climates. She is not suitable for growing in cold/wet regions. However, she does very well in the Mediterranean-like conditions and hilly areas.



When grown in a sunny and warm climate, the plants of this strain can grow into real monsters! She can tolerate quite a bit of rain, but does not like her roots to be waterlogged. The combination of wet and cold is very unfavourable and should therefore be avoided as much as possible.

The yield of Ice Cream Haze



Ice Cream Haze seeds produce plants with an extremely high XXL yield. Her elongated spear-like flowers can grow into long, solid blooms - around 40-50cm in the right conditions. The long buds have a short to medium internode distance. This ensures that the flowers grow in a tightly packed formation and therefore yields are heavy.



In an indoor grow, Ice Cream Haze can also produce very large harvests. A yield of approximately 600g/m2 can certainly be achieved. In the hands of an expert, even more is possible and with the right growing method you can even achieve around 700g/m2. Outdoors, plants grown in a warm and sunny climate will yield on average between 0.5-1 kg per plant, especially if they have been well pre-grown indoors before the outdoor season has started.

Advice from our experts



Ice Cream Haze is a Sativa-dominant Haze variety that has inherited just a little more of the Sativa genes from her mother. Although the plants will generally have a more Sativa appearance, a decent portion of the Indica genes have been included in this crossing. This ensures a relatively faster flowering time and a more compact, more hybrid bud structure for most phenotypes.



To achieve the highest yield, grow her indoors in a grow tent with the SOG method with e.g. 12-16 plants per m2 with a relatively short pre-growth. Or grow her with 2-4 plants per m2 in a SCROG setup in large air or smart pots with a long pre-growth period.



Outside in warm, dry climates she can grow in the open ground, but she also does very well in large 100-500 L smart pots/root pouches. The extra oxygen in these containers ensures good root aeration and the 'air pruning' that takes place ensures a very healthy root system with a thick root ball.



The flowers of Ice Cream Haze can smell incredibly strong and pungent towards the end of the bloom phase. The aroma is usually fruity and spicy, but can sometimes also be very creamy and sweet. The odour development is so strong & intense towards the end of flowering that it is recommended to take this into account.



In an indoor cultivation it is therefore recommended to provide strong extraction, in combination with (preferably) new carbon filters. Take extra care to harvest, dry and cure your cannabis professionally to bring the very best out of this strain.

Information about Ice Cream Haze



We proudly present this regular and feminised F1 hybrid in the USA family of cannabis seeds. The Haze x Gelato x Wedding Cake cross is a mix of old and new, a perfect fusion of a number of classic cannabis strains that have dominated the contemporary scene for a long time! Besides the unique terpene profile, this strain can provide you with a gigantic harvest. Don't wait too long to discover the outrageous harvest potential of Dutch Passion Ice Cream Haze!

