Why should I buy Orange Bud 2.0 feminised cannabis seeds?



Orange Bud 2.0 is a new powerful hybrid crossing of our original Orange Bud with a very aromatic Mimosa. She is truly the most special cannabis strain in the Dutch Passion Orange Family cannabis seed collection.



She combines a very high THC content of approximately 20% with a very rich terpene profile. The buds smell super intense, pungent and taste heavenly. The classic 'orange' profile has been retained and elevated to a new level.



Orange Bud 2.0 is easy to grow, even for inexperienced growers, and has an average flowering time of approximately 8 to 9 weeks. In the hands of experts, this strain will flourish and provide the grower with truly top quality buds. This is a resin-rich strain with a compact plant and bloom structure which makes her suitable for every type of grower and growing method.



Her citrus-dominant orange aroma and flavour brings a true taste explosion. And the best part is, she tastes exactly like she smells - intensely fruity! With her high THC level, she delivers a strong high with a balanced effect. A mix of physical and mental effects, powerful yet relaxing.



Orange Bud 2.0, the new version of one of the most famous cannabis classic - Orange Bud. A cannabis strain with a world-famous background and a cornerstone of the current cannabis gene pool



As everyone knows, Skunk, Haze and Afghan are 3 of the most crossed and developed cannabis strains in the contemporary cannabis gene pool. Orange Bud is one of the classic Skunk varieties that we managed to develop and stabilise in the 80s and 90s until the buds were available in almost every Dutch coffee shop and also on every continent (in cannabis seed form).



A unique Skunk cultivar and decades-long bestseller with orange hairs on the buds. The beautiful frosty buds have a tasty fruity/orange aroma with a pleasurable high and good commercial value (easy to grow & clone, fast flowering time and a good yield).



Our new version, the Orange Bud 2.0, is now even fruitier, even more pungent and with even better bag appeal!

Orange Bud 2.0 has beautiful looking buds with an improved aroma and taste. The terpenes are even more intense and the bag appeal is improved compared to the original, the buds are more compact and completely covered in a thick layer of trichomes



Orange Bud 2.0 is our answer to the changing market where growers are increasingly looking for powerful 'terps ' and new flavour profiles. Orange Bud 2.0 is a cannabis strain available in feminised seeds and exclusive to Dutch Passion. She will appeal to both 'new-school' growers and 'old-school' fans of Orange Bud.



The well-known and refined orange/mandarin aroma of our classic Orange Bud has been retained and enhanced. As you would expect, the terpene profile gives the buds a citrus-dominant aroma and taste. But that’s not all, this new version has managed to achieve a new flavour complexity which has made it even more intense and fruity.



The aroma is fruity and slightly sweet with strong sour notes. You will notice this sourness in both the aroma and the taste. The intense 'Orange' character is dominant on both the inhale & exhale. This cultivar is wonderful to smoke or vape, intensely enjoyable!



In this new crossing, the smell and especially the taste of oranges has become even more pronounced. Some phenotypes may taste of nectarines, grapefruit, peach and tropical fruit. It really is an exceptionally tasty strain and with the improved bag appeal anyone who tries this strain will want to grow her again and again.

What exactly are the genetics in Orange Bud 2.0?



Orange Bud 2.0 is a cross of the original and cup-winning Orange Bud mother with a special elite clone of Mimosa. Our goal with this cross was to combine old and new to a level that would appeal to all types of growers and smokers. Even dedicated 'old-school' Orange Bud growers will love Orange Bud 2.0. But she will also be a hit with 'new-school' growers who like extravagant scent and flavour profiles.



The crossing with the American Mimosa (Clementine x Purple Punch) enabled our geneticists to improve the quality of the buds and further stabilise the strain. Orange Bud 2.0 is therefore more compact, whiter and with a better flower-to-leaf ratio without sacrificing the unique Orange terpene profile.



Do you like intensely fruity weed? Then don't wait any longer and try our Orange Bud 2.0 now!

Orange Bud 2.0 produces relatively compact plants with a fast flowering time. The buds are hard with a thick layer of resin and a strong citrus-dominant terpene profile



Orange Bud 2.0 is a new hybrid strain that is only available in feminised cannabis seeds. The plants have a slightly more compact and smaller plant structure compared to the classic Orange Bud. They also grow nice compact hard buds and are beautiful to look at. Because we focused on the quality of the buds and maintaining the relatively fast flowering time, we had to compromise slightly on the total yield.



Orange Bud 2.0 does not grow very large, she is slightly more Indica dominant than the original. If you grow her naturally without any growing methods, a height of about 75-100cm (2.5ft - 3ft) is quite typical - depending on the pot size and the light type/wattage. In the hands of good growers and an extended pre-growth period height be approximately between 100cm to a maximum of 150cm (~3ft - 5ft), but she doesn’t get much bigger.



Even first-time growers will enjoy growing Orange Bud 2.0 cannabis seeds. No special cultivation methods are required to achieve good results. By carefully stabilising her, she can also handle stress a little better than the original.



This is a unique new American-influenced Skunk cross. She produces robust branches and is easy to feed. The stretch is average and easy to predict. Orange Bud 2.0 does well in a SOG cultivation, just like her parents. Small pots, many plants per m2 and a short growth period promote a high yield.



Orange Bud 2.0 also grows easily naturally (with no growth techniques), but is slightly less suitable (compared to Original Orange Bud) for a SCROG due to her limited stretch and more compact plant structure. Orange Bud 2.0 can be harvested indoors after an average of 8-9 weeks.



She can also be relatively fast outdoors, making her a good candidate for harvesting early in the fall - especially in the warmer and dry areas. Around the Mediterranean region (and in similar climates/latitudes) she can be grown successfully outdoors.



The genetics used to develop Orange Bud 2.0 guarantee the following properties:



A powerful and fast flowering Indica dominant hybrid with a compact plant and bloom structure that is easy to grow.



Orange Bud 2.0 produces compact buds with a nice bag appeal. The flowers are sticky, firm and have a large layer of trichomes with the unmistakable vivid orange flower hairs.



An intensely fruity and tasty terpene profile, improved quality was central to the development of this new hybrid. Both the potency and the terpenes have skyrocketed and provide a sublime smoking experience.



Orange Bud 2.0 is an easily controllable and predictable variety to grow. She grows a little more compactly than the original and can handle stress a little better, making her particularly suitable for novice growers.



Effects of Orange Bud 2.0



Orange Bud 2.0 has a pleasant effect, the buds leave you in a wonderful dream-like state with a profound sense of calm and peace. The high potency of this strain provides a powerful effect that can last for several hours. Due to the hybrid genetics, the high has both a physical and mental effect. Due to the banging THC levels which average around 20%, this is a strong high with a creativity-promoting effect.



It makes your thoughts race. Orange Bud 2.0 is known for a 'mellow up-high' that can put you in an improved state of mind. The high potency also makes her suitable for medical users looking for high THC strains that can provide relief from pain, insomnia or lack-of-appetite.



The high is an intensely pleasurable experience that works well on social occasions or an evening on the couch with friends. The powerful fruity taste and the formidable high will bring a smile to everyone's face.

The flowering time of Orange Bud 2.0



Orange Bud 2.0 has an average flowering time of approximately 56-63 days. Different phenotypes can be slightly faster or slightly slower. But in general, in an indoor cultivation, a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks applies. Due to the more indica-dominant hybrid genes, this crossing is slightly more compact in stature and has less stretch than the original Orange Bud.



An outdoor grow will be ready around mid-October in a temperate climate in the Northern Hemisphere. Make sure there is a rain-cover and good ventilation in the area - the buds become so compact that they can’t tolerate excessive rain, fog or moisture.



For most northern European (or similar) climates, this means that it is best to finish flowering indoors (with humidity control) during the last few weeks for best results. She does well in a sunny and dry climate and you will be amazed by the potential of this strain! She likes organic soil and coco-fibre the most. But she can also be grown hydroponically, which allows you to shorten the total growth time by a week or two.

Advice from our experts on growing Orange Bud 2.0 seeds



Orange Bud 2.0 is a plant with a unique look. Some plants develop coloured and sometimes even dark shades on the leaves and around the buds. This is most visible in an outdoor grow. The contrast that arises with the bright white buds gives the flowers an exotic appearance. This is a strain that is easy to understand.



She prefers good organic soil and can tolerate quite a few nutrients. In addition, she is a nice strain to manipulate, top (or 'fim') it and during veg growth phase it is best to lollypop her and defoliate several times. When growing outdoors, it is recommended to top the plants, so that an even bushier plant is created where the central main bloom is divided into several smaller blooms.



This is especially important in slightly more temperate climates. Topping several times can then be a solution to reduce the risk of bud rot and mold. It is therefore best to grow her in containers, so that you can move the plants in bad weather. Orange Bud 2.0 is not really an ideal strain for the open ground.



For the highest yield in an indoor grow, we recommend the SOG method. Pots averaging between 7-11L work fine with a few weeks of pre-growth. Finally, make sure you have a good carbon filter system because this strain can reek with great pungency, especially in late flowering!

Learn more about Orange Bud 2.0 cannabis seeds



Orange Bud 2.0 is an improved and upgraded version of the original Dutch Passion classic Orange Bud in which the original properties, such as the unmistakable orange aroma and taste, have been retained. This new selection was made by crossing our Orange Bud with Mimosa (Clementine x Purple Punch) and the result is extremely impressive.



Compact buds with a favourable flower-leaf ratio that are easy to trim and have outstanding bag appeal. We are very happy and proud to finally be able to share this new creation with you after years of development.



