The Dutch Passion breeding team have made a carefully selected new cross of the classics Blueberry and Mazar. The result was crossed with a very powerful and very resinous elite clone of a stunningly potent Amnesia from the underground Amsterdam scene. We have named this gem “Amsterdam Amnesia”.
The result of this (Blueberry x Mazar) x Amsterdam Amnesia cross is Skywalker Haze, a hard- hitting, sativa dominant hybrid with a taste leaning to the citrus side of the spectrum, whilst still packing that legendary Mazar/Blueberry punch and fruity aftertaste.
Skywalker Haze is a plant that can stretch a bit and may take 9-10 weeks to finish. She is not a fussy eater, has a great leaf-to-bud ratio and guarantees high-quality harvests for both home and commercial growers worldwide.
Dutch Passion
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987.
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.
