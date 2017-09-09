About this product
Genetics come from THC Bomb x (Critical Orange Punch x Bubba Island Kush). This combination stands for 20%+ THC levels, a euphoric couch-lock stone and flowers covered with huge quantities of dense, glistening trichomes.
This short, indica dominant plant grows quickly into a short body builder. In just 9 weeks, she will be fully matured and harvest ready, leaves may darken towards the end. Typically, there are 4 phenotypes. Keep an eye out for the shortest one. She may look small, but it's not about size. The dense, dank and ultra-strong buds are heavier than one might expect. Often a small bud that appears sufficient for one joint is enough for two after grinding.
About this strain
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.