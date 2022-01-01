An indica-dominant single-strain live resin caviar that boasts a taste of sweet sherbet and fruit. Fresh cannabis is extracted using a state-of-the-art hydrocarbon extractor to ensure the full spectrum of the flowers are captured. The cannabis is processed at -45 F to provide the highest quality extract. This lengthy process results in THCA Diamonds swimming in pools of terpenes that deliver a wide range of fragrant and aromatically diverse profiles. Soil to oil means we are committed to providing consistent and natural flavours.