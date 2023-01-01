About this product
The Orion v2 is a pocket-sized battery powered Induction Heater designed and engineered specifically for use with the DynaVap vaporizer. Enjoy smooth, fast, and consistent flavor in 4-6 seconds with either stainless steel or titanium tips. To operate, just insert your DynaVap vaporizer into the chamber until you hear the heat-up click. The Orion automatically detects the presence and removal of the DynaVap vaporizer.
An automatic shutoff feature limits heating to a maximum of 10 seconds at a time.
Included with each Orion heater is an instruction guide, a 3 foot USB-C charging cable, and a custom DynaTec Zipper Case. Optional and not included: A USB-A power supply with 5v 2a for wall socket charging.
The Orion v2 has been redesigned and exhaustively tested. New improvements include:
Upgraded battery circuit to improve reliability and protection
Upgraded enclosure to help prevent chipping and cracking
Upgraded button to help prevent damage
*12-month warranty by DynaTec. Warranty applies only to the device itself and does not cover the USB-C charging cable or DynaTec Zipper Case.
Induction Heater Measurements: 2.25" x 4 3/8" x 1.25"
About this brand
DynaVap
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers is crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment.
We consider all of our vaporizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).
