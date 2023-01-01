About this product
The VonG Starter Pack with DynaCoil includes:
The VonG
DynaStash ER: Wenge
DynaCoil
Attache Single Torch / International: empty Cyclone Triple Torch
DynaWax
5 x High Temp O-Rings
3 x Condenser O-Rings (2 small, 1 large)
1 x Titanium CCD
We created our analog vaporizer, the VonG, with real, sustainably sourced wood. We carefully sand, polish, and wax the VonG by hand to showcase the exquisite wood body that was designed to mate perfectly with water pieces.
With zero electronic parts to worry about, you have the freedom to take your vaporizer wherever you go and the independence to use virtually any heat source. That means you can now enjoy consistent and flavorful vapor from your dry herb or concentrates all while stretching your stash.
Made entirely in the USA
Precision machined wooden rotating sleeve allows quick and easy air flow adjustment on the fly*
Lightweight titanium condenser and crowns surrounding the wooden sleeve
Notched dosing chamber functions as a built in grinder
Adjust-a-Bowl feature allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing
A form fitting profile that fits comfortably in the hand
Tapered mouthpiece fits snugly in either 10 or 14mm female water piece openings
Comes with a Captive Cap and will fit in any standard size DynaStash or SlimStash.
*Please note: This feature may be difficult to rotate under certain environmental conditions depending on temperature and humidity
About this brand
DynaVap
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers is crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment.
We consider all of our vaporizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).
